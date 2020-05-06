Bangalore: The Karnataka government Wednesday hiked excise duty on liquor by 11 per cent to mop up revenues, two day after allowing its sale, following the easing of COVID-19 induced lockdown. This hike is in addition to the six per cent that was announced in the budget.

“Yes, this 11 per cent increase in excise duty is in addition to the six per cent announced in the budget,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Some brands exempted

According to sources, the hike will translate into a consumer paying Rs five more for an 180 ml bottle of liquor. The hike is applicable on brandy, whisky, gin and rum, but not on beer, wine, toddy and feni, excise officials said.

The government had allowed CL-2 (retail shops) and CL-11C (state-run retail shops such as MSIL) to sell liquor between 9.00am and 7.00pm only in areas that are outside COVID-19 containment zones from May 4.

Revenues increasing

The third day of liquor sales amid the easing of lockdown curbs was worth Rs 231.60 crore. According to Excise Department officials, 39 lakh litres of Indian-made liquor worth Rs 216 crore and seven lakh litres of beer worth Rs 15.6 crore was sold Wednesday. On the first two days- Monday and Tuesday, Rs 45 crore and Rs 197 crore worth liquor was sold respectively.

PTI