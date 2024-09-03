Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has notified dengue as an ‘epidemic disease’ and introduced regulations, which allow authorities to penalise those who disobey its orders or fail to take measures to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

“In exercise of the power conferred by section 3 of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 (Karnataka Act 26 of 2020), the Government of Karnataka hereby notifies Dengue fever, including severe forms of dengue fever as an Epidemic Disease in the State of Karnataka,” a government notification said.

The government has also introduced amendments to the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulation, 2020, mandating people to be more responsible in containing the spread of the vector-borne disease.

The amendment proposes penalties in three categories – household, commercial and active construction areas.

For households in urban and rural areas, the penalty would be Rs 400 and Rs 200 respectively.

In commercial areas, the penalty would be Rs 1,000 in urban regions and Rs 500 in the rural neighbourhoods.

Owners of active construction areas which provide space for mosquitoes to breed will be fined Rs 2,000 in urban localities and Rs 1,000 in rural ones.

The regulations make it mandatory for owners and occupiers of the household buildings to take necessary measures to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

“They should ensure to cover or secure the water storage containers, sumps or overhead tanks with a lid or any material to prevent mosquito breeding. They should also dispose of solid waste material to prevent water accumulation & mosquito breeding,” according to the notification.

Empty vessels, pot saucers, cans, containers, unused tyres, parts or any other solid waste materials should not be kept in such a manner that they are likely to collect and retain water which may cause breeding of mosquitoes, it was stated.

Every person, institution or agency should take care to prevent collection or accumulation of water, inside or outside the premises, so as to prevent nuisance to the neighbours or the community as a source for mosquito breeding, the regulations read.

The competent authority will be empowered to enter, inspect the premises, issue directions, levy penalties and implement all remedial measures and guidelines prescribed from time to time by the Health and Family welfare department of the state to curb the spread of the vector-borne diseases.

“If the person on whom a notice is served, fails or refuses to take measures to adopt the method of treatment specified in such notice within the time specified herein, the competent authority or its authorised officer may itself take such measures or adopt such treatment, specified in such notice within the time specified therein, and cause the cost to be recovered from the defaulter,” the regulations said.

PTI