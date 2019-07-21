New Delhi/Bengaluru: The 15 Karnataka rebel Congress and JD-S legislators and two Independents Sunday filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court seeking direction to Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to hold the trust vote by 5 pm Monday.

“We pray for an order directing the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on the vote of confidence moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy July 18 be conducted forthwith and completed on or before 5 pm on July 22,” said the writ petition by the 15 rebels and two Independents.

The petitions were filed by apex court advocate Disha Rai due to apprehension that the Chief Minister or his ruling Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition partners will make yet another attempt to defer the trial of strength on the trust vote on some pretext or other.

“It is apprehended that the Chief Minister, who is heading the minority government may make himself scarce from the proceedings Monday, as it is reliably learnt that in a desperate attempt to avoid the trust vote, he (Kumaraswamy) may also rake up an emergent situation and use medical emergencies, including hospitalisation to avoid the trust vote,” said the petition.