Bengaluru: The health minister of Karnataka B Sriramulu has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Twitter, Sriramulu informed that he’s hospitalised because he has been making inspection trips to the state’s 30 districts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“From the time of Corona’s appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government’s desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalised and treated,” he wrote in Kannada in a string of tweets.

“All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures,” he further added.

PNN/Agencies