Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic comedy “Luka Chuppi” reached the audience six years ago. Commemorating the special milestone, protagonist Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

He posted a video compilation of some precious moments from the drama on social media and wrote, “6 years of #LukaChuppi One of My Fav Rom Com Movie and Music Album…Thank you for giving a special place to Guddu & Rashmi in your hearts and it was even more special as my first film shot in my hometown, Gwalior…Forever grateful for your love then and now!”

“Luka Chuppi” talks about Vinod “Guddu” Shukla (Kartik Aaryan) who falls for the headstrong girl Rashmi Trivedi (Kriti Sanon). While Guddu wants to get married, Rashmi suggests a live-in relationship. They decide to try the live-in relationship when both their traditional families assume they’re married and start living with them.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Maddock Films, the drama featured music by composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Released March 1, 2019, “Luka Chuppi” turned out to be a major success at the box office.

Up next, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Dharma Productions’ “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri“. The collaboration marks a significant turn after Kartik Aaryan’s massive fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar after the film “Dostana 2” was shelved.

Previously, announcing the much-awaited project on his Instagram handle, Karan Johar called it “the best Christmas gift ever”. The filmmaker further announced that “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” will be reaching the cinema halls in 2026.

The drama made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Dharma Productions is presenting the movie in association with Namah Pictures.

IANS