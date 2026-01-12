New Delhi/Chennai: TVK chief and actor Vijay was questioned for nearly six hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The Tamil superstar will be called again for questioning as some queries need to be clarified further, they said.

The CBI wanted him to come Tuesday for questioning, but the actor asked for another date, citing Pongal. The agency has agreed to his request and will give him a fresh date, the officials said.

Vijay reached the heavily barricaded CBI headquarters here at 11.29 am in a black Range Rover.

After completion of the necessary formalities, he was taken to a team in the anti-corruption unit of the agency that is investigating the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Karur.

He left the CBI headquarters at around 6.15 pm after nearly six hours of questioning by a team of officials, where he was asked various questions related to the rally in which the tragic incident took place, the officials said.

The CBI also questioned Tamil Nadu’s former ADG (law and order) S Davidson Devasirvatham in the case.

Anticipating a huge turnout of the actor-politician’s supporters, multiple units of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed around the CBI office building to prevent any protests.

A small group of fans managed to slip in among the mediapersons gathered outside the CBI office to get a glimpse of the actor.

“We are around 40 fans who have come here to get a glimpse of the actor. We are all based in Delhi,” Aiyanar, one of the fans who works as an operations manager with a Noida-based MNC, told PTI.

Vijay arrived in Delhi on a chartered flight from Chennai with some of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) colleagues, including Aadhav Arjuna, party sources said.

The CBI has also questioned several TVK office bearers in the case.

The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the stampede.

In October last year, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation.

The court also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI probe.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country.

It has wide ramifications with respect to the life of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court had said.

Noting the political undertones of the case, the court said top police officers have made comments before the media “without having regard for the gravity of the incident”, which may create a doubt in the minds of the citizenry regarding an impartial and fair investigation.

“The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased,” the bench said.