Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning new selfie on Instagram, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue dungarees. In the image, she flashes her billion-dollar smile.

Katrina captioned the image with a smiling cat emoji.

Amid lockdown, Katrina has been trying a hand at cooking, and also housecleaning. In a clip she shared in April, she chops away at what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure.

Katrina had also posted a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.