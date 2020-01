Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who turns 38 January 17, 2020 celebrated his birthday at midnight with B-Town celebrities. Ali rang in his birthday with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Among other present at the birthday bash were Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Muddassar Aziz, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Alvira Agnihotri, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur and many other stars from the film industry.

Katrina stepped out in style to wish Ali on his special day. The party was organised at a popular eatery in Mumbai. Birthday boy Ali Abbas Zafar posed for the photographers along with his friends post his birthday party.

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is prepping up for her film ‘Sooryavanshi’, grabbed all the attention as she was looking alluring at the party. Katrina opted for a neon-orange Alex Perry body con dress, which she paired with golden heels. She happily posed for the shutterbugs along with Shah Rukh Khan while exiting the party.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for directing the blockbusters like ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’, will be venturing into production with his new film ‘Khaali Peeli’ starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.