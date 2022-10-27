Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December last year are among the most popular couples of Bollywood. The actress has got a cute nick name at her in-laws place.

She said: “My in-laws call me Kitto with love.”

The actress is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with her co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to promote their film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Katrina, who got a lot of fame with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London, also received good response for her work in New York and Raajneeti. The actress for the first time is going to be part of a horror-comedy genre.

Also Read – Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Freddy’ to release directly on OTT

The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. It is the story of a shop where all the problems, even related to ghosts, are sorted out.

On the comedy-based reality show, she opens up about her life after marriage and when the host tells her about the name given to him by his mother, she reveals how she has also got a unique name at her husband’s house.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.