Today social media, digital tools, platforms, and many other online portals have swiftly become one of the most booming and upcoming mediums of the new age generation. All of these verticals have seen and witnessed tremendous growth over the last decade or so. The urge and immediate need of being on many online platforms has made any seller think in depth and made him go out of the way to make his presence felt online. Today many brands and businesses on online platforms are struggling with the new advent of technology and gadgets and new processes involved. They are often left confused over how to enter, understand, and consistently deliver on many such platforms. One has to learn about new technologies at length and tap the potential markets and audiences to place their products strategically. We met one such young budding entrepreneur named Kavit Passary who has taken giant strides across the fashion world with his startup and brand- Iron Tailor.

KavitPassary is a determined, passionate, and consistently hard-working young man who has amazed the business world by his true talent at a very young age. He sets a benchmark for all the youth and the coming generation. Driven more by the values and work ethos, Kavit sets a great standard as an emerging fashion entrepreneur who has taken his brand and business of Iron Tailor to great heights. But even for Kavit, the road to success was not a rosy one. From convincing his family to not getting into their family business to starting his own venture as a fashion brand, Kavit already had to go through many ups and downs early in his life. Without any Godfather and any roadmap, Kavit embarked upon his entrepreneurial journey with Iron Tailor and since then there has been no looking back for him. Kavit is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has completed his MBA from SP Jain. Iron Tailor has set up a wide range of product lines consisting of shoes, bags, wallets, and belts. This select merchandise is available for both men and women.

Started four years ago, Iron Tailor has become the one-stop solution when it comes to all leather needs. They have participated in more than 100 exhibitions and exported to high-end designers as well. They have set up their production unit in Noida and Kolkata and a sales unit in Raipur. Besides, they sell through Amazon and Flipkart as well. Kavit wishes to establish many more outlets at airports and metropolitan cities 5-10 years down the line.

For more details, visit their website, https://irontailor.com/ and follow them on Instagram @irontailorformen.