Bhubaneswar: Amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday asked officials to keep all Covid hospitals in the state ready to face the emerging situation.

Patnaik, who reviewed the preparedness for the impending third wave of the pandemic in the state, with all Collectors and senior officials, asked officials to keep both government and private Covid hospitals on readiness within next 10 days.

The CM instructed to make similar arrangements of beds and ICU beds that were done during the peak time of the second wave of the pandemic last year.

Stressing the vaccination programme, he directed officials to complete the vaccination target on a campaign mode and give priority to teens in the age group of 15 to 18.

In order to control the spread of the virus, he advised to impose necessary restrictions while ensuring that livelihood of people is not disturbed. The CM said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly across the country.

The number of patients has doubled in a few days and millions of people are likely to be infected in the country soon. “Odisha is also witnessing a spurt in the number of Omicron patients. Therefore, we need to take immediate steps for proper management of the emerging situation without putting much pressure on people,” he said.

At a review meeting last week, it was decided to implement some measures on a war-footing. He asked Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra to hold review meetings everyday for early implementation of the decisions.

Like the second wave, Patnaik asked to appoint senior officials for proper management and monitoring of oxygen management, awareness campaigns and training modules.

He directed to reappoint district observers for this purpose. As the infection is likely to spread very quickly, the CM asked the officials to implement the decided steps immediately.

District observers will be appointed and they will start visiting districts, very soon. Additional Chief Secretary, Health, RK Sharma said his department will prepare the treatment protocol soon.

