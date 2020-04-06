Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha said Monday on its twitter account that a 32-year-old person from Kendrapara has tested positive for coronavirus. The person had returned March 24 from Dubai. With the addition of the Kendrapara person the total number of coronavirus affected persons in Odisha went up to 40.

See link: https://twitter.com/HFWOdisha/status/1247196539929292800

Odisha had seen the biggest spike in the number of cases Sunday with 18 persons testing positive for coronavirus. The 48-hour shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak ended Sunday at 8.00pm but the administration is strictly enforcing the lockdown in all parts of the state.

The Odisha government made it mandatory for all persons in the state to wear masks when they step out of their residence April 9 onwards. Also shop owners have been asked to enforce social distancing in the strictest possible manner.

PNN