Keonjhar: Keonjhar district has turned into an undeclared open-air elephant safari as loss of natural habitat and shortage of food force elephants to stray into human habitats.

Marauding elephant herds are wandering in the villages, crossing the roads at their will and destroying crops and properties giving people sleepless nights. They are becoming violent and killing people whenever a face-off occurs.

All these have become a regular affair in Keonjhar district. People are gathering in hordes to drive away pachyderms and watch them crossing the roads. The scenes of elephant herds wandering in villages and crossing the highways have turned Keonjhar district into an open-air elephant safari.

Sources said over 150 elephants divided in herds are roaming in various parts of the district after leaving their natural habitats in jungles. The villagers drive away the animals from one village to another or to a jungle to protect their crops and properties.

The scene of elephants running from the villages while being driven away has turned into a spectacle for many. The craze to watch elephants is such that people in urban areas often rush to villages after learning about the presence of jumbo herds.

Many also overlook the risks involved and do not hesitate to click photographs or shoot videos with the animals in order to post them on their social media handles to garner short-lived fame and appreciation. People also rush to see the elephants bathing in water bodies. The elephant calves in the herd have become the cynosures of all eyes. The scene of mother elephants walking with their calves with other herd members is another added attraction.

The Forest department is keeping track of the movement of the herds and trying to alert the people where there are presence of elephants. The forest officials have urged commuters to allow safe passage to elephant herds when they notice them crossing the highway. They have also been warned not to go near the elephant and endanger their lives.

Without heeding to the warnings, however, people often invite danger and end up losing life by venturing closer to the herd.

On the other hand, farmers and people have alleged of inadequate compensation after suffering losses to their crops and properties.

An affected farmer and sarpanch Bhagirathi Singh of Maidankel panchayat said crops in several acres of farmland have been destroyed due to elephant menace in Sadar block. The Forest department has been informed but they have failed to give adequate compensation due to improper assessment.

ACF Ashok Das said people are being sensitised not to go near, tease or hurt the elephants. People are compensated after making assessment of their losses. The movement of elephants is regularly being tracked, he said. Durjyodhan Patra of Padmapur village said that earlier they had to visit Nandankanan to watch an elephant but now the giants can be seen on road and various parts of the district.

PNN