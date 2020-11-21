Keonjhar: A person from Anra village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for severe injuries sustained in a group clash succumbed Saturday.

A quarrel between two families over a hen of one side entered into the other’s garden snowballed into a group clash, resulting in one death.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Nayak.

According to a source, Laxmidhar Mallick’s hen had strayed into Bhimsen Khandei’s vegetable garden three days ago. Later, the hen died as the vegetables were allegedly sprayed with pesticides.

Over this, Bhimsen confronted Laxmidhar, and they had a verbal duel. There was a village meeting held in the village to sort out the dispute Friday night.

During the meeting, two groups again came face to face, resulting in a group clash. In the clash, Nayak suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to a medical in Bhadrak district and from there he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

Nayak succumbed to his injuries Saturday afternoon. As the news reached Anra village, the deceased’s family members and their supporters staged a protest, demanding action against the attackers and compensation.

Meanwhile, Nandipada police are learnt to have stationed at the village to avoid further escalation of tension.

