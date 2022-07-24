Keonjhar: The proposed medical college in Keonjhar which is scheduled to start batches from the current educational session has allegedly remained a nonstarter due to inordinate delay in completion of its building construction works. The construction of the medical college is showing no sign of completion delaying availability of modern treatment facilities to the patients in the district apart from pushing into uncertainty the medical students’ studies and practice. This has sparked sharp resentment among the residents as they flayed the authorities for the delay.

The authorities are remaining tightlipped on the completion of the construction works when asked when it will become fully functional. Sources from the state government, however, said that the medical college and hospital has started functioning from the district headquarters hospital on a temporary basis. As many as 75 doctors have been appointed for the medical college and hospital including a principalcum-dean, one superintendent, five professors, 12 associate professors, 36 assistant professors and 16 tutors. It is alleged that patients and their attendants have failed to feel their presence as the medical college and hospital is yet to become fully functional.

Over 70 attendants and sweepers have also been outsourced for the medical college and hospital. Senior doctors have to work amid acute space shortage for which the patients and their attendants are finding it difficult to trace the doctors in the hospital. This has been happening due to lack of any information or publicity by the authorities. Left with no option, patients who can afford the cost are visiting the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack to get themselves treated by the specialist doctors. Reports said that the medical college and hospital is being built with funds available from the district mineral foundation (DMF) and is scheduled to start from this educational year. It is yet to become fully functional due to delay in construction works.

As a result, the hospital employees are getting payment every month without actually doing any work while patients have failed to avail quality healthcare services. People claimed that this is sheer wastage of precious revenue which could have been utilized in other developmental works. When contacted, hospital superintendent Dr Subhabrata Parida said that the treatment of patients will continue in the district headquarters hospital till the inauguration of the new building of the hospital. Moreover, professors and tutors have been appointed to teach the students soon after the admissions get over. He claimed that it will take some and everything will fall in place.