Keonjhar: The dream for steel industries has remained unfulfilled in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district which is known for its huge reserves of iron, manganese and other minerals.

According to reports, the state government had signed MoUs for setting up of three big steel industries and expansion of other industries in the district. People in the district had hoped for employment opportunities after signing of the industries, but their hopes have faded out.

After Rourkela steel plant, former Chief Minister Biju Patniak had dreamt of setting up the second biggest steel industry in Keonjhar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was keen on setting up three mega steel industries and expansion of other mineral-based industries.

On the contrary, medium industries like Odisha Sponge Iron and Steel plant, Kusum Powermet, Kalinga Ironworks, Shree Ganesh Metaliks, Sri Jagannath Metaliks, Shree Metaliks, Crackers India, Rashmi Metaliks have closed, throwing thousands of workers jobless.

On the other hand, no exemplary action was taken against mining firms who were involved in multi-crore mining scam. But some of them were leased out mines. It has left various quarters fuming.

“Those given mining leases or doing mineral trading are taking credit by setting up small plants like beneficiation plants, sponge plants and mega crusher units, but they are not setting up big industries to create jobs,” lamented Amarbar Khatua, a social activist.

Sadly, some companies are supplying iron ores after treatment, but dump the waste which has been polluting both water and air in their areas.

“Justice MB Shah Commission, while investigating the multi-crore mining scam, had expressed concern over mineral and waste dumping-induced pollution in the mining area. He had ordered action in this direction. But nothing is being done to check the pollution,” said Kiran Shankar Sahu, president of the Nagarika Manch.

MLA Mohan Majhi took a dig at the government, saying, ”Companies are transporting minerals to rake in moolah while the government has allowed mining and mineral transportation to raise more revenues. The government is not attaching importance to development of industries in the larger interest of people in Keonjhar. For more profits, the government is only signing MoUs.”

Notably, the district has over 100 iron, manganese, chromite and other mines. For various reasons, many mines have been closed. Only mines are in operation. Government and private mining firms are earning from mining and mineral transportation. But the dream for mega steel industries has remained far from being unrealized.

PNN