Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday announced that his government is planning to build a world-class space technology ecosystem in the capital city.

“By collaborating with ISRO and all the space organisations in the state and country, we would like to build a world-class space technology ecosystem so that God’s Own Country will be known as the space city of India,” said Vijayan while inaugurating a conclave on Space Technology, EDGE 2020, here.

“Space technology is chosen as a key focus industry vertical for us. Presence of nearly 45 per cent scientific pool of ISRO and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), which has deemed university status and country’s only space and science technology institution, makes the capital quite a unique place for growth of the space-tech ecosystem here,” said Vijayan.