Thiruvananthapuram: The case relating to the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, which had triggered a political storm in Kerala, has finally been handed over to the CBI.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting, accepting the long-standing demand of Naveen Babu’s family, who had expressed lack of confidence in the ongoing police investigation.

The Cabinet also decided to provide government employment under the dependent appointment scheme to Naveen Babu’s daughter Niranjana.

The decision to recommend a CBI probe assumes significance as it is the first such case after the new government assumed office. With the previous government having withdrawn the general consent for the CBI to directly take up cases in the state, a specific recommendation from the state government was required for the Central agency to step in.

The move is expected to put the CPI(M) leadership on the back foot, with the Opposition likely to intensify its allegations that the previous government had attempted to protect CPI(M) leader and former Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, who is the sole accused named in the charge sheet submitted so far.

Naveen Babu’s family had from the beginning raised serious objections over the local police and special investigation team probe.

The family alleged that the investigation could not uncover the real circumstances behind his death and demanded a central agency inquiry.

“Only a CBI investigation can bring out the truth and ensure justice for Naveen Babu,” the family had maintained. Naveen Babu was found hanging at his official quarters at Pallikkunnu in Kannur October 15, 2024.

The tragedy occurred a day after his farewell function at the Kannur Collectorate, where P.P. Divya, who was then District Panchayat President, arrived without an invitation and publicly criticised him.

Divya had levelled allegations against Naveen Babu over the issuance of an NOC for a petrol pump.

After visuals of the farewell function spread widely, Naveen Babu reportedly left the Collectorate deeply distressed without even accepting the gifts presented to him.

He had booked a ticket on the Malabar Express scheduled to leave Kannur at 8.55 p.m.

Relatives who reached Chengannur the next morning informed officials that he was not on the train.

His driver later found him dead at his residence.

The incident led to widespread protests and political controversy, forcing P.P. Divya to resign from the District Panchayat President’s post.

She was later arrested in connection with the case.

The CBI probe is now expected to examine whether anyone else was involved in bringing Divya to the farewell function, the circumstances surrounding the allegations against Naveen Babu, and possible links connected to the petrol pump controversy.

While the dependent appointment to Naveen Babu’s daughter has helped the government convey sympathy towards the family, the larger question remains whether the investigation will identify all those responsible for the tragedy and bring them before the law.