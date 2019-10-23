Kottayam: A nun, who filed a rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has approached the National and State Women’s Commissions besides the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), accusing the priest and his supporters of ‘harassing’ her through various online platforms.

Acting swiftly, the Kerala Women’s Commission registered a case on the basis of the complaint and directed the cyber wing of the Kerala police to investigate the matter.

The commission observed that the nun’s complaint was ‘very serious’ in nature and directed the state police chief and the cyber wing of Kerala police to submit a report in 10 days.

Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission MC Josephine said no woman should be harassed through social media and directed police to take strong action against the culprits.

In her complaint, the nun alleged the Bishop and his supporters were humiliating and defaming her and her fellow nuns who are witness in the case through social media and Youtube channels.

“From the time the sexual assault was reported, I have been subjected to extreme humiliation and intimidations in various forms,” the nun said in her complaint to the NHRC.

She further alleged that from the time the sexual assault FIR was registered, she and her fellow nuns have been ‘subjected to the vilest forms of character assassination’.

“Attempts have been made through church authorities and various church social media organisations to spread rumours against me and my companion sisters who are also key witnesses in the case,” the nun stated.

“False statements, imputations and fabricated stories tarnishing our reputation and character are being systematically spread through the YouTube channel, and we believe Bishop Franco and his group are behind this agenda,” claimed the nun.

The nun pointed out that even after registering a case against the said channel, several videos were being circulated publishing her photograph and revealing her identity.

In her complaint to Kottayam police in June last year, the nun had alleged that Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions. He was arrested in connection with the case, but later released on bail.

However, Mulakkal has denied the charges as ‘baseless and concocted’, insisting she levelled those as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.

PTI