Thiruvananthapuram: Dismissing allegations of undue delay, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Khelkar Monday asserted that there is nothing abnormal in the time taken to release Kerala’s final polling figures, stressing that the data is not being deliberately withheld.

He said the figures would be published as soon as returning officers complete the consolidation process, adding that booth-level data has already been shared with political party agents.

However, the clarification has done little to quell concerns raised by both the ruling front and the Opposition over the delay in releasing comprehensive polling data days after voting concluded.

General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty termed the delay highly unusual, pointing out that the Election Commission is yet to publish the final vote count, including votes recorded in electronic voting machines, service votes, postal ballots and home voting.

In an era of advanced technology, he said, such delays in collating and releasing data raise serious questions about the transparency of the democratic process.

Sivankutty urged the Commission to urgently make public the consolidated figures to address growing public concern.

Echoing similar apprehensions, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking immediate disclosure of constituency-wise polling percentages and details of postal voting.

In his letter, Satheesan underscored that the timely publication of accurate voting data is essential to uphold the credibility of the electoral process.

He further demanded that polling figures and postal ballot data be uploaded on the Election Commission’s official website without delay, warning that the absence of clear information is fuelling speculation in political circles.

The delay, he noted, could lead to avoidable doubts unless addressed swiftly.

With the counting day approaching, the focus has now shifted to whether the Commission will expedite the release of final figures and restore confidence among stakeholders across the political spectrum.