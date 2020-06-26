Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja Friday said that 150 more coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 1,846, while so far 2,006 have been cured.

This is the eighth successive day when the number of cases on a single day crossed 100.

“Among those who tested positive Friday include 91 who came from abroad, 48 were those who came from within the country, 10 were local infectees and there was one health professional also,” said Shailaja.

She also said that there are 1,63,944 people who are under observation at their homes, or corona care centres, while 2,397 of them are hospitals.

The state has 114 hotspots now.