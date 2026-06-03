Patna: A coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones in Patna, officials said Wednesday.

Police said three people, including the director of a rival coaching centre, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Khan initially claimed that firing took place at the institution, but police could not confirm it. However, he later said that an investigation would find out what exactly happened.

The incident took place at Khan Global Coaching Institute in Kadamkuan police station area Tuesday night, police officials said.

We received information around 10.10 pm Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan police station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation was launched, a statement issued by the City SP office said.

Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage indicated that around 15 to 20 people associated with another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism act, it added.

Khan, addressing reporters after the incident, said, Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver good results each year.

Wednesday morning, however, while responding to a reporter’s query on firing, Khan said, Police investigation is underway. Once the findings come in, we will get to know what exactly happened. We are not sitting prepared for any fight or quarrel over what happened or not.

Khan said appropriate security arrangements were made throughout the night and urged the Bihar chief minister to maintain the deployment of personnel, keeping in view the large number of poor students studying there.

Town DSP-1 Rajesh Ranjan said four people have been named as accused alongside 15-20 unidentified persons.

Of the named accused, three people, including the rival coaching centre’s director Roshan Anand, have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the other accused, he said.

He said that after reviewing the CCTV camera footage from the coaching centre and nearby areas, it has not been confirmed yet whether anyone resorted to firing.

This was not mentioned in the written application submitted by the coaching institute as well. People are seen throwing bricks and stones and vandalising a hoarding, he said.

The officer said that prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of inter-coaching rivalry, but the police are investigating all aspects of the matter thoroughly.

He said the coaching centre’s guard was assaulted and he suffered a head injury, and that he is undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College Hospital.

According to a police statement, an FIR was registered under sections of the BNS on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, manager of Khan Global Studies Coaching Institute.

Anand, speaking to reporters, alleged that efforts were being made to malign him and his coaching institute.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said a policy would be formulated to prevent the recurrence of such events.

The government will formulate a policy within the next three months, after consulting all stakeholders, to stop such incidents from occurring. If these coaching institutes behave like this over rivalry and disturb law and order, then a targeted policy is required for sure, he said.