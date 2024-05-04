Los Angeles: Khloe Kardashian is giving hints to the potential future of her love life. The ‘Kardashians’ star recently opened up about her sexuality in a cryptic social media post.

She didn’t seem to snub the idea of dating women. The mum-of-two hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But now it seems she could be open to change in a revealing message on her X account. After a string of high-profile breakups, one fan wrote on the social media site: “I still think Khloe should be a lesbian.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, the upload attracted hundreds of interactions, including a reaction from Khloe herself. Refusing to shut down the idea, she replied: “Well you never know what my future holds.”

Her response sparked a huge reaction from her followers. Again, Khloe didn’t deny any chance of her future in a same-sex relationship, replying with the crying laughing emoji, without a message attached.

Despite the candid revelation, it was recently revealed that the star “isn’t focused on dating” at all. Khloe has had a rocky relationship history and found herself at the centre of a cheating scandal when she dated Tristan. The pair seemed to be very happy and even welcomed two children together, but their relationship crumbled when it was revealed Tristan had fathered a child with another woman behind Khloe’s back.

Now, the pair are said to be “co-parenting well together”. While Tristan has expressed his hopes at getting back with Khloe, it seems she doesn’t feel the same. A source explained: “She isn’t focused on dating and doesn’t want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she’s at in her life.”