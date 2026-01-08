Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to enhance awareness on mental well-being, stress control and professional efficiency to ensure safe, smooth and efficient train operations, Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway hosted a three-day safety seminar on stress management for Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), which concluded Wednesday.

Recognising that LPs and ALPs work under high-pressure and irregular duty conditions, the seminar highlighted the importance of maintaining a calm and supportive environment beyond duty hours.

Railways believes that mental peace at home, coupled with adequate rest, plays a vital role in keeping crew members alert, focused and stress-free while on duty, thereby enhancing operational safety.

The seminar was inaugurated by retired IRS officer Lalit Kumar Mohanty, along with Art of Living Teacher Sanjukta Mohanty, who emphasised the importance of mental peace, self-discipline and stress management in both professional and personal life.

During the seminar, holistic approaches to stress management such as yoga, meditation, physical fitness, positive mindset and spiritual discipline were discussed.

Emphasis was also laid on improving cabin ergonomics, better work-life balance through scientific duty scheduling, strong social support systems and access to counselling resources.

Indian Railways has been consistently organising regular counselling and safety seminars to sensitise LPs and ALPs about managing odd duty hours, operational challenges and occupational stress.

The role of family members in creating a calm and congenial home environment was also highlighted.

The seminar underlined the importance of crew monitoring, regular interaction, counselling and family seminars to address work-life balance challenges.

Participants were also briefed about modern safety systems such as Kavach 4.0 and related training initiatives. During the closing session, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) Subhrajyoti Mandal addressed the participants.

Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations) Subhajit Dash also spoke about the stress of LPs and ALPs and how to manage it.

Senior supervisory staff, led by Abani Kumar Mahapatra, attended the programme.

A total of 39 staff members, including 24 LPs and 15 ALPs from various stations under Khurda Road Division, participated in the seminar.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, emphasising that a stress-free mind and calm environment are essential for safe railway operations.