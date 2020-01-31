Khurda: Police rescued Thursday night seven destitute girls who had escaped from the shelter home ‘Ujala’, run by a social organisation at Samantarapur under Khurda municipality area.

The authorities of the shelter home found seven inmates missing Thursday evening. They immediately informed the police. Cops of Khurda Adarsh police station carried out raids at different places and later rescued all of them with a few hours. Three girls were rescued from Gadakhurda area while four from the New Bus Stand.

During investigation, police came to know that the girls rescued from Gadakhurda each belong to Sorana, Jatni and Chandaka. Similarly, those rescued from New Bus Stand are from in Cuttack, Nayagarh and Bhubaneswar.

The girls have become a source of headache for the police as they are reluctant to return to the shelter home. They have informed the police that they were tortured physically and mentally at the shelter home. They alleged that they were not given proper diet for a number of days.

The authorities of the shelter home could not be reached for comments.

PNN