Chandahandi: Two months of the current education year have passed and yet the girl students in class VI to Plus II in Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district have not received their napkins distributed under the State government’s ‘Khusi’ yojana.

Sources said, these yet-to-be distributed napkins are heaped haphazardly in class rooms.

Under ‘Khusi’ yojana, a student is entitled to 12 packets of sanitary napkins a year. Earlier, female teachers, health workers, ASHAs and Anganwadi activists had been trained on how a napkin is used and how to distribute them without any difficulty.

According to Block Education Officer (BEO) Bhajanlal Majhi, lakhs of packets of such napkins have reached the block for distribution among students. The job of distribution has been entrusted upon the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs).

Sources said that these napkins have already been sent to some schools along with noon meal rice packets. But the schools in remote areas are yet to receive them.

Sources further added that, the napkins have not been distributed because no direction for the same from higher ups has reached the institutions.

Are the packets stocked up in the closed rooms safe from mice and termites, asked parents.

At the same time it is alleged that bags, uniforms and shoes have also not been distributed even as two months have elapsed since opening of the school following summer vacation.

As Independence Day is fast approaching, students are looking forward to celebrating the day wearing new uniforms and shoes.

BEO Majhi said that 12,689 students are to receive uniforms before August 15.

