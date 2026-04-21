Peshawar: A resolution recommending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in easing regional tensions through diplomacy was submitted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmaker Farah Khan, was submitted in the Assembly secretariat.

It commends Pakistan’s responsible, prudent and p+-and Munir, highlighting their visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and tireless diplomatic efforts.

The resolution claims that Pakistan has enhanced its global standing and emerged as a responsible, peace-seeking and conciliatory state, drawing international recognition for its diplomatic role.

It further states that the country’s efforts contributed to averting a potential global crisis and mitigating pressures on the global economy.

The resolution concludes by formally recommending Sharif and Munir for nomination to the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their contributions.

Meanwhile, political observers said the resolution is unlikely to be taken up in the House, given the majority held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which may oppose it.

They said even if tabled, the resolution is unlikely to secure passage.

Jailed former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had earlier opposed Munir’s appointment as Army chief in 2022.

A similar resolution seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for Shehbaz and Munir was unanimously adopted by the Punjab Assembly April 16.