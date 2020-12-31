Mumbai: Many big stars of the Hindi film industry have gone out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reached Rajasthan to celebrate the new year with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa at Amrita Arora’s house.

Amidst all this, the alleged love couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reached Maldives for the new year.

The lovebirds have also shared some beautiful pictures from Maldives on their social media handles. Kiara has shared a photo on her Instagram with fans, in which she is seen wearing a golden backless dress standing on the beach. While sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, “Lookin at you 2021.”

At the same time, Siddharth also shared a photo on his account in which he was seen wearing blue swimming shorts.

Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at Mumbai airport Thursday morning. They arrived at the airport dressed comfortably for their travel.