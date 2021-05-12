Bhanjanagar: At a time when family members and relatives are abandoning their loved ones who died due to COVID-19, a Sub-Collector in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district has set an example by performing the last rites of a corona victim.

Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Minj cremated 65-year-old Kali Charan Sahu after he died of COVID-19. The deceased was a resident of Landei Sahi area of Bhanjanagar in the district.

According to a source, the man died of Covid at Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) under Bhanjanagar sub-division in Ganjam district. Following the death of Kali Charan, the family members refused to receive his body for fear of getting infected from the deadly virus.

No family members turned up to claim the body and perform the last rites fearing they might catch the virus. The matter then reached the sub-collector.

Later, on being informed by the DCHC that the body had been lying at the facility for hours together, the Sub-Collector, senior revenue assistant Biswajit Sethi and local information and public relations officer Fakir Mohan Swain and others cremated the body.

The sub-collector said that the fight against corona will have to be fought unitedly, only then this battle can be won. The noble act of the officials has been widely appreciated.

PNN