Cuttack: With the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Cuttack, there has been increase in the number of deaths in the district. Likewise, the city also witnesses more number of deaths than officially announced.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has made arrangements for cremation of persons dying from COVID-19 at Satichaura in the city. It is said that over 10 bodies of Covid infected are being cremated here every day. Locals have alleged that the figures are quite more.

According to Sabitri Janaseva source, a helpline service which has been assigned the work of cremation by CMC authorities, 582 bodies have been cremated at Satichaura in between April 1 to May 9.

On the contrary to which, the CMC through its official Twitter page has informed that bodies of only 91 persons who died from COVID-19 have been cremated at the Satichaura so far, since April 1, 2021.

More precisely, the number of bodies of COVID-19 patients cremated during the month of April was 237 and the total number reached 345 by May 9. Especially, the number was 139 in the last three days.

Notably, the contract period of Sabitri Janaseva will end June 10 this year. The civic body has already started tendering process for the purpose of awarding the work of cremation of Covid deceased.

Provision for cremation of bodies of Covid victims at Satichaura and Kaliaboda cremation grounds have been made in the new tender floated by the CMC authorities, a reliable source said.

On the other hand, views of officials of the civic body could not be obtained despite several attempts made by OrissaPOST.

PNN