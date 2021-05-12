Bhubaneswar: Under active supervision of the State police, Odisha has so far sent a total of 604 tankers carrying a total of 11121.419MT medical oxygen to 11 states that are facing acute shortage.

In the last 20 days, 181 tankers carrying 3606.214MT of medical oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh while 160 tankers with 2723.899MT of the gas were provided to Telangana. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu received 12 tankers filled with 234.94MT of oxygen.

Similarly, 89 tankers carrying 1670.762MT of medical oxygen were sent to Haryana while Madhya Pradesh received 50 tankers containing 872.83MT of the life-saving gas. Uttar Pradesh was provided with 44 tankers carrying 845.451MT of medical oxygen.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh received 27 and 22 tankers, carrying 465.831MT and 337.122MT of oxygen respectively. Similarly, Delhi which is facing acute shortage of the gas got 15 tankers carrying 274.86MT of oxygen while two tankers carrying 58.22MT was sent to Punjab and two tankers with 31.29MT sent to Bihar.

These tankers were mainly sent from Sundargarh (Rourkela), Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts.

So far, 241 tankers carrying 4632.875MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched from Rourkela – the highest in Odisha. Meanwhile, 164, 141 and 58 tankers were sent from Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Angul districts respectively.

Odisha Police have created green corridors so that these tankers can travel smoothly and are not held up anywhere.

PNN