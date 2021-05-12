Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle drive by the State government, a total of five senior IAS officers working in Odisha were given new assignments Wednesday.

This was notified by Additional Secretary to the government, General Administration and Public Grievance department vide official circular (No.-GAD-SER1-ESTT-0001-2016, dated the 12th May, 2021).

As per the official circular, Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to government, Skill Development and Technical Education department in addition to his own duties, the circular read.

Similarly, Principal Secretary to government, Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi with additional charge of Principal Secretary to government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to government, Information and Public Relations department in addition to his own duties.

However, the additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to government, Information and Public Relations department shall stand terminated from the date when Bishnupada Sethi will take over the charge, the circular stated.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education department, Sanjay Kumar Singh with additional charge of Commissioner-Cum-Secretary to government, Information and Public Relations department and CMD DCO has been appointed as Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Singh has also been allowed to remain in additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) in addition to his own duties.

The additional appointment of Prem Chandra Chaudhary as Vice-Chairman, BDA and CEO, BSCL shall stand terminated from the date when Sanjay Kumar Singh will take over the charge.

Likewise, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Works department Krishan Kumar with additional charge of Chief Administrator of SJTA, Puri and Chairman, Puri-Konark Development Authority (PKDA) has been allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, IDCO in addition to his own duties.

However, the additional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as CMD, IDCO shall stand terminated from the date when Krishan Kumar will take over the charge.

Commissioner, BMC with additional charge of Vice-Chairman, BDA and CEO, BSCL Prem Chandra Chaudhary has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), GA and PG department.

PNN