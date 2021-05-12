Sonepur: In a tragic road mishap, at least three persons sustained grievous injuries after a speeding pickup van loaded with vegetables collided with a truck on Binika-Barpali main road under Binika police limits in Subarnapur district.

According to an eyewitness, the van (bearing registration number OD-17 Q-6339) had a head-on collision with the truck while the vehicles were coming from opposite directions early Wednesday morning.

The driver and helper of the pickup van including helper of the truck were injured in the accident. On the other hand, vehicular movement on the route was completely disrupted for a few hours as a tree got uprooted and fell in the middle of the road after being hit by the pickup van following the road accident, the eyewitness added.

On being informed by locals, Binika police immediately reached the accident site. Police rescued the three injured and sent them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have also initiated a probe to find out the actual cause of the road mishap, an official said.

PNN