Keonjhar: Nine undertrial prisoners (UTPs) tested positive for COVID-19 at Keonjhar District Jail Tuesday evening, an official source informed.

According to the jail authorities, COVID-19 symptoms had earlier developed in one of the inmates a few days ago. Thirty others who had come in contact with him recently underwent the RT-PCR test following the prisoner being found infected with the deadly virus.

RT-PCR testing of 30 undertrial prisoners was done and nine of them were found positive after the reports came in. The infected inmates have been kept at a separate barrack in isolation, the official added.

“One of our prisoners had been admitted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) after he developed Covid symptoms. He had tested positive for the COVID-19 there. So, we conducted test of others who had come in contact with him. After the test, others came out positive,” Jailer of the district jail Amiya Behera said.

PNN