Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10,982 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5,65,648. Active caseload in the state stands at 98,230. Out of the 10,982 new infections, 6,149 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,833 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 17. Out of the total 17 fatalities, Angul and Khurda (including two from Bhubaneswar) have reported (three each); Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sundargarh districts (two each); Balasore, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Puri districts (one each).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,539 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 964 new infections.

A total of 1,06,61,647 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 7,564.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (539), Balasore (303), Bargarh (431), Bhadrak (231), Bolangir (426), Boudh (180), Cuttack (885), Deogarh (127), Dhenkanal (189), Gajapati (111), Ganjam (177), Jagatsinghpur (232), Jajpur (349), Jharsuguda (380), Kalahandi (370), Kandhamal (134), Kendrapara (141), Keonjhar (253), Koraput (195), Malkangiri (71), Mayurbhanj (239), Nabarangpur (335), Nayagarh (192), Nuapada (378), Puri (398), Rayagada (212), Sambalpur (454) and Subarnapur (215).

The State Pool reported 332 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and tested positive.

PNN