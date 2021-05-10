Baripada: Twenty one undertrial prisoners have tested positive Monday for Covid-19 virus at Udala sub-jail in Mayurbhanj district, informed an official. They have been kept in isolation while the prison premises have been sanitised thoroughly, he informed.

The infections were detected when the swab samples of 76 inmates were sent for testing two days back. When the reports arrived, 21 turned out to be positive, executive officer of Udala NAC Bidyadhar Dandapat said.

A rapid response team (RRT) has immediately started treatment of the infected inmates. Those who require further care will be shifted to nearby COVID-19 care hospitals, the official stated.

The number of positive cases in Udala sub-jail may go up as some more test reports are yet to arrive. “The RRT team has been keeping a close watch on the infected inmates. RT-PCR testing and contact tracing activities will be intensified in the jail, the NAC official said.

PNN