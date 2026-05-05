Bhubaneswar: UN Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner, met Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here Tuesday and discussed potential collaboration in sectors like agriculture, tourism and renewable energy, officials said.

Both sides explored opportunities for deeper UN support in making Odisha a hub for renewable energy, strengthening rural livelihoods, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), an official statement said.

Had a cordial courtesy meeting with Mr. Stefan Priesner, UN Resident Coordinator, India UNICEF, at the LSB Chamber today. pic.twitter.com/ksxPXSpA9P — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) May 5, 2026

Hailing Odisha’s progress in agriculture and energy transition, Priesner expressed UN India’s willingness to partner in technology transfer, capacity building, and inclusive development initiatives, it said.

Singh Deo said agriculture remains the top priority of the state government, with sustained efforts to double farmers’ income, promote climate-resilient practices, and strengthen value chains.

Odisha’s rich cultural legacy, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, was also discussed as a focus area for sustainable tourism development, the statement said.