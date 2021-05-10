Bhubaneswar: Several eminent personalities from Odisha, who have brought pride to the State at national and international stages, have joined in different top positions at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here, institute sources said.

Satya S Tripathi, a former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), has taken over as the Chancellor of KISS Deemed to be University. Tripathi, who hails from Cuttack district, has 40 years of rich and varied experience, which includes key positions in the UN. He is also acting as the Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a sustainable planet.

Upendra Tripathy, who had served as the Secretary in the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has joined as the Pro-Chancellor of KISS. Tripathy, a native of Ganjam district, had also been the first Director General of the International Solar Alliance, the first treaty-based International Organisation headquartered in India.

Deepak Kumar Behera, an internationally acclaimed anthropologist, has taken charge as the Vice-Chancellor of KISS. Prior to joining KISS, he had served as the Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Berhampur University and Rajendra University in Bolangir. Behera has the distinction of being the only anthropologist in India to become the Vice-Chancellor of three different universities. He was a Fulbright Visiting Professor at California State University.

Pitabasa Sahoo, Dean, Department of Development Studies at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Tamil Nadu, has joined as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of KISS on deputation. Hailing from Keonjhar district of Odisha, he has 20 years of research experience in the domain of tribal development, regional studies, rural development, sustainable development and social sector development with agencies like UNDP, WFP, NORAD, Norwegian Aid, World Bank and DFID, KISS sources said.

Kanhu Charan Mahali, an IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has joined as the director general of KISS after his retirement as the Additional Director General of police. A tribal from Mayurbhanj district, Mahali is an efficient administrator with over 34 years of experience in various capacities.

