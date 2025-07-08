Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Tuesday formally lodged a complaint with the police against certain servitors for allegedly using mobile phones on the chariots during the Rath Yatra despite a ban.

The Officer on Special Duty (Security) SJTA, Puri has lodged a written complaint at Singhadwar police station in this regard.

“I bring to your attention that, despite a ban on taking/use of mobile phones on/inside the chariots during this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri, it has been observed from some social media and other media platforms that, some servitors have been using their mobile phones on the chariots,” the complaint said.

It said that the use of mobile phones in chariots not only disrupts the sanctity of the rituals but also poses risks and threats on the safety of life and property. “Hence, treat this as an FIR and take legal action against the persons violating the norms in maintaining the sanctity and safety of this sacred events,” the complaint said.

The SJTA also enclosed photographic evidence showing servitors using mobile phones on chariots.

The ban on mobile phone usage during the Rath Yatra is a long-standing protocol intended to preserve the religious sanctity of the occasion and ensure public safety amid large crowds.