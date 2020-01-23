Bhubaneswar: Along with the nation, Odisha is gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day with patriotism, January 26.

According to a state government release, Governor Ganeshi Lal will hoist the Tricolour and take salute in the state-level Republic Day parade at Bhubaneswar, while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the event as the guest of honour.

The ministers, district Collectors and a few senior officials of the state will also unfurl the National Flag and take salute at several places on the Republic Day.

Here’s the list of dignitaries with allotted places: