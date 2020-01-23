Bhubaneswar: Along with the nation, Odisha is gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day with patriotism, January 26.
According to a state government release, Governor Ganeshi Lal will hoist the Tricolour and take salute in the state-level Republic Day parade at Bhubaneswar, while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the event as the guest of honour.
The ministers, district Collectors and a few senior officials of the state will also unfurl the National Flag and take salute at several places on the Republic Day.
Here’s the list of dignitaries with allotted places:
- Finance and Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari – Cuttack
- Forest & Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha – Sonepur
- Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik – Sundargarh
- Co-Operation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain – Sambalpur
- Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera – Keonjhar
- Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena – Puri
- Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo – Ganjam
- Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi – Balasore
- Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh – Angul
- Health & Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das Minister – Kalahandi
- W&CD Minister Tukuni Sahu – Rayagada
- ST&SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka – Jagatsinghpur
- Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra – Jajpur
- SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda – Dhenkanal
- School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash –Nayagarh
- Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi – Bolangir
- Skill Development Minister Premananda Nayak – Nabarangpur
- Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das – Mayurbhanj
- Textiles, Handlooms & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian – Gajapati
- E&IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera – Malkangiri
- RDC (SD) Berhampur – Berhampur
- RDC (ND) Sambalpur – Rourkela
- Collector Bhadrak – Bhadrak
- Collector Bargarh – Bargarh
- Collector Boudh – Boudh
- Collector Deogarh – Deogarh
- Collector Jharsuguda – Jharsuguda
- Collector Kandhamal – Kandhamal
- Collector Kendrapara – Kendrapara
- Collector Khurda – Khurda
- Collector Koraput – Koraput
- Collector Nuapara – Nuapara