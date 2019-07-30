Mumbai: Govinda has long been away from limelight even after having a fantastic career in films. Recently he talked about his personal and professional life in which he revealed that he had been offered a role Hollywood blockbuster ‘Avatar’, but he refused it.

Speaking to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda said that he suggested the name ‘Avatar’ for the James Cameron directorial. Also, the dancing star had told Cameron that given the vision the latter had for the film, it would take seven years to complete it.

“I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit. I had informed him that the film will do really well and that I felt it would take seven years for him to complete it. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘how can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar within seven years?’ I explained him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” Govinda said.

Before ‘Avengers’, ‘Avatar’ was the highest grossing film of all time.

Govinda also said that he did not want to paint his body, so he rejected the film. “He wanted me to finish shooting the film in 410 days. A person like me cannot paint his body for a film. So I apologize,” he added.

Govinda also said that he was offered many hits films which include Gadar, Devdas and Taal among others.

Govinda was last seen in the film ‘Rangeela Raja’. The film was directed by Sikander Bharti and the film was produced by Pahlaj Nihala.

PNN/Agencies