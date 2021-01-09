Bhubaneswar: Machines were created by the humans to make life easier but they have ended up heavily depending on this artificial intelligence in their daily life. Based on this concept, Odia animation filmmaker Ritwik Das made a short film Break The Stereotype which bagged the Best Experimental Movie Award at Kolkata International Online Film Festival(KIOFF) Wednesday.

Speaking to Orissa POST, the young filmmaker said, “I believe, in a fast-paced world we live in, short animation films having strong messages affect our psyche more than that of the regular feature films. This movie has won Best Experimental Movie award at KIOFF and Best Animation Movie Award at Sprouting Seed International Film Festival, Maharashtra. These honours will certainly inspire me to present better films to the viewers in future.”

The animation of the movie was done by Subrat Bindhani while the script was developed by Ashutosh Patnaik. The sound was scored by Parag Behera.