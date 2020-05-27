Kolkata: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Wednesday pledged to extend support to West Bengal Chief Ministers Relief Fund among other initiatives in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan which has severely affected the eastern state.

“KKR along with Meer Foundation announced several initiatives to support the ongoing efforts of the government to battle the aftermath of Amphan,” a statement from KKR said.

“Kolkata Knight Riders has committed to contributing to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“The cyclone has left many homeless and devoid of basic necessities. The KKR Sahayata Vahan initiative will cater to multiple locations across West Bengal and help distribute essential kits to people affected especially in satellite towns/districts.

“The KKR Plant A 6 Campaign, under the leadership of Juhi Chawla Mehta, has worked relentlessly over the years in planting trees in Kolkata. KKR pledges to plant and replenish the 5000 trees that were lost in the cyclone over a period of time,” it added.

Announcing these initiatives Venky Mysore, CEO & managing director at KKR said: “The State of West Bengal and the City of Joy have been special to us in many ways. The people of Kolkata and WB have embraced KKR and extended their love and unconditional support over the years. This is a small effort on our part to provide some relief to those affected.”

The cyclone left scores of people dead and devastated various coastal cities and towns after it made landfall last Wednesday, lashing the area with ferocious wind and rain.

The 13th edition of the IPL is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

IANS