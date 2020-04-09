Koraput: In an attempt to enforce lockdown, Koraput district administration has banned the usage of two-wheelers and other vehicles for buying essential commodities in the district.

According to the district administration, the new order came into effect starting Thursday and will remain in force until further orders.

District collector Madhusudan Mishra said that movement of vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and private light motor vehicles have been prohibited.

He added that the decision had to be taken as people kept coming out of their homes and travelled across places despite repeated efforts by the administration to create awareness.

Meanwhile, it may also be mentioned here that the district administration has also instructed the residents to use mask while venturing outside starting Thursday.