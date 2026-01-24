Koraput/Nandapur: The Koraput district administration has issued an order prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian food items across the district on the occasion of Republic Day.

The directive was issued through an official notification (Letter No. 93 dated January 23, 2026) by the office of District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan (General Miscellaneous section).

As per the order, all tehsildars, block development officers and urban local body officials have been instructed to ensure that the sale of fish, meat and eggs is completely banned within their respective jurisdictions January 26.

The officials have also been directed to take strict action against violators who fail to comply with the order.

The ban has been imposed as part of measures to maintain decorum and discipline during Republic Day celebrations across the district.