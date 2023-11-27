Koraput: In a bid to augment the income of tribal farmers, the Koraput district administration in collaboration with CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, imparted techniques for value addition of aromatic crop cultivation. The farmers were imparted training at a one-day workshop here recently. “Tribal-dominated Koraput is an aspirational district where traditional agriculture is the primary livelihood. Through value addition, we aim to significantly enhance the income of farmers,” said Prasant Kumar Rout, a scientist at CSIR. Aromatic crops such as lemon grass, menthe, geranium, eucalyptus, scented rose, jasmine, chamomile, and turmeric are being grown in the fields of tribal farmers in the district under the CSIR-Aroma mission and livelihood development programme of the district. More than 100 individuals, including around 50 tribal women farmers, participated in the programme, indicating a keen interest and commitment from the local farming community.

Officials said the initiative is expected to not only augment the income of tribal farmers, but also contribute to the economic development of the region. “Farmers in the district are now actively engaged in the production of essential oils and the workshop was helpful to them for value addition of their produce by creating essential oil-based commodities such as incense sticks, room sprays, roll-ons, and other toiletry products,” said Roshan Kartik, deputy director, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Koraput. The official said as ORMAS has a wide network for marketing rural products, the farmers will not face any problem in selling their produce.