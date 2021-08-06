Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued summons to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his son BJP Vice President Vijayendra and others to appear for inquiry before the court August 17, in connection with a corruption case.

The summons, issued Thursday, are also being issued to his family members Shashidhar Maradi, Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, Sanjayasri, contractor Chandrakanth Ramalingam, former minister S.T. Somashekar, IAS officer Dr. G.C. Prakash, hotel industrialist K. Ravi Thursday.

T.J. Abraham, an activist and advocate, had filed a petition against the former Chief Minister and others. The complaint was filed before the People’s Representative Court. The court had dismissed the petition for want of sanction July 8 as Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

The special court order was challenged by the complainant. The High Court bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav accepted the petition for inquiry as Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of Chief Minister.

It is alleged that Yediyurappa received kickbacks from contractors over a housing project in Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

It is also alleged that Yediyurappa’s family misused the Chief Minister’s Office and kickbacks were received from contractors. The plea accuses Yediyurappa of allotting, speeding and approving projects to receive kickbacks.

The complaint alleges that the money was transferred from bogus companies to the firms owned by the family members of Yediyurappa.

Talking to IANS, complainant T.J. Abraham stated that the summons were served to the accused persons on Thursday. The accused can either represent themselves or through counsel.