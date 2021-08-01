Mumbai: Actress Soni Singh, who has been part of shows in leading roles, says that she is currently inclined towards doing cameos in serials.

However, the actress, who is known for her roles in shows such as ‘Ghar ki Lakshmi Betiyann’, ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki’, takes up cameos which are meaningful.

Earlier she played a cameo in ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and ‘Phir Laut Aayi Naagin’.

“I’m enjoying acting for cameo characters. Because of the pandemic I started taking such roles because I didn’t want to risk my health. Acting is my passion and my work helps me to stay physically and mentally fit. So I didn’t take a break, instead, started doing cameos. But the ones I choose have a very good screen presence and are strong, challenging,” says Soni.

The former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant is currently seen doing a cameo in ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’.

“It’s a fun character. I play a tarot card reader. I have power to talk to people after they die. I can also connect to both the energies be it positive or negative. It’s fun to play something creative and I’m enjoying it,” she says.