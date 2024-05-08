Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her next film Head Of State, which, she revealed, will be releasing digitally. She added that the set was always so full of laughter and professionalism, something “that doesn’t always happen.”

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a reel, featuring moments from the film’s set, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and herself in the vanity van.

“And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. Well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

She added that this movie was a “breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.”

“It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude,” she wrote.

Head Of State is an action comedy, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.