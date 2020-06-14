Berhampur: Even as COVID-19 spreads fast in various parts of Ganjam, the number of infection has touched 678 with 20 more new cases being detected Saturday. However, people of Lathi panchayat under Kukudakhandi block were most panicked after a bootlegger was found infected with COVID-19.

A fear of community spread has gripped the area. The administration declared Lathi Goudasahi as containment zone while the main road was sealed.

Reports said, excise officials had arrested a youth of Lathi Goudasahi while he was supplying liquor June 6. He was sent to jail. He returned home three days ago after getting bail.

The administration has sent him to Parala Maharaj COVID hospital Friday night, said BDO Gadadhar Patra. He has tested positive for COVID.

The administration suspects that youths might have got infected inside the jail. The youth might have come in contact with many people after he came out of the jail.

Officials have started contact tracing of the infected youth in the area. The road of the village was sealed in the presence of BDO Gadadhar Patra, additional tehsildar Ambit Mohanty, RI and local IIC.

The villagers have been suggested not to venture out of the village.

